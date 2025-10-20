Tragedy as seven homeless people in Sheffield die in one year

Seven people experiencing homelessness died in Sheffield last year, new figures reveal.

An investigation by the Museum of Homelessness suggests the number of people who died while experiencing homelessness in the UK increased by almost a tenth in 2024.

Compiling data from Freedom of Information requests, media coverage, grassroots groups, homelessness sector workers and bereaved family and friends, the research found seven people experiencing homelessness died in Sheffield in 2024.

It was up from one the previous year and means a total of nine homeless people have died in the area between 2022 and 2024.

Homeless Keeley Thorton, aged 34, tragically died last year on the same day as she was offered a place to live, an inquest heard last week.

She passed away just hours after Sheffield Council had shown Keeley around a home found for her.

Keeley was found unresponsive on Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre on January 14, 2025 and later died at Northern General Hospital. Her cause of death was recorded as multiple drug toxicity.

Known online as “Sheffield Keeley”, she had become well-known for dancing and singing in TikTok videos filmed by members of the public before her death.

In the aftermath of Keeley’s tragic death, a street homelessness organisation said she had been exploited by those who paid her to dance and swim in the Barker’s Pool fountains “like a performing clown” when she had been drinking.

They would then post their videos on TikTok.

In a blog post, chief executive Tim Renshaw railed at those who helped build her 'street celebrity’ status.

It said: “Just for likes, that’s what it comes down to. They exploited her just for likes.

“It wasn’t a casual filming of someone you come across, which many think is bad enough.

“No, she was sought out, she told us she was given money to be on social media, to swim in fountains in the middle of winter or dance in an inebriated state like a performing clown or whatever…

“She was effectively being fed booze to perform because that was her addiction. Dance and we’ll give you more of what you crave, what you can’t do without, what your body craves and needs. Dance and we’ll reward you with the funds to buy more.”

A total of 1,611 homeless people died across the UK in 2024, representing an average of four deaths per day.

It marked a nine per cent increase on 1,474 deaths the year before, and means 8,523 people experiencing homelessness have died since the museum's Dying Homeless Project which compiles the data began in 2017.

The research shows the majority (55 per cent) of last year's deaths were 'deaths of despair' and are linked to suicide or drugs, prompting the museum to highlight "significant issues" with substances including spice and synthetic opioids.

The investigation also found 11 homeless children died last year, including four babies who had not yet reached their first birthday.

The researchers said it is likely these figures are lower than the true scale of child deaths and homelessness, as some local authorities might only record when the person who has applied for homelessness help dies in temporary accommodation, rather than all the members of their family.

The number of children who died in 2024 was up from four the year before.

The museum's definition of homelessness includes "all people who do not have a settled home", whether they are sleeping rough, living in emergency or temporary accommodation such as hostels or B&Bs, or living in short-term supported housing, sofa surfing or squatting.

The investigation found the proportion of those dying in temporary or supported accommodation has increased in the last three years, with 49 per cent of homeless deaths recorded in temporary accommodation and 18 per cent in supported accommodation in 2024.

The museum also pointed out the "controversial" use of exempt accommodation, a form of unregulated shared accommodation exempt from standard Housing Benefit rules, "continues to result in preventable deaths".

The research found 36 people living in exempt accommodation died in the UK in 2024. The figure is not included in totals to enable year-on-year comparisons.

Project director Matthew Turtle said the data "shows how homeless people continue to be deeply failed".

He added: "We are calling for urgent action from the Government to alleviate this crisis."

Gill Taylor, strategic lead for the project, said: "Whilst it is positive that local authorities and Safeguarding Adult Boards appear to be taking the issue more seriously, with better reporting and evidence of improved local partnership working to prevent deaths, turning the tide on this enormous loss of life needs more than better counting.

"We remember with love all those who died and continue our work in solidarity with bereaved loved ones and the homeless community."

Minister for Homelessness Alison McGovern said: "These figures are heartbreaking. Every loss of a life, especially the death of a child is an abject failure that cannot be tolerated.

"We simply cannot accept this as normal. Every person deserves a safe place to call home, which is why we are accelerating efforts to tackle the root causes of homelessness, expanding access to safe accommodation whilst also strengthening support services."