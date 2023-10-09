Tragedy as man’s body found in woodland off Sheffield’s Rivelin Valley trail
A body has tragically been found in Sheffield woodland
Edale Mountain Rescue Team was deployed to an incident in the Rivelin Valley, off Manchester Road, shortly before 1pm on Saturday, October 7.
Sadly, upon arrival with the police and ambulance service, a man was found to be deceased.
The death is not being treated as suspicious.
The mountain rescue team said in a statement: "We were requested to retrieve the body of the deceased. Our sincere condolences to family and friends."
The Rivelin Valley trail is a beauty spot, which is located to the north west of Sheffield and stretches two and a half miles, linking Sheffield to the Peak District.