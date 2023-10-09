A body has tragically been found in Sheffield woodland

Edale Mountain Rescue Team was deployed to an incident in the Rivelin Valley, off Manchester Road, shortly before 1pm on Saturday, October 7.

Sadly, upon arrival with the police and ambulance service, a man was found to be deceased.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

The mountain rescue team said in a statement: "We were requested to retrieve the body of the deceased. Our sincere condolences to family and friends."