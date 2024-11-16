Tragedy as man pulled from canal near Rotherham Central Station dies in hospital

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 16th Nov 2024, 16:22 GMT
A man has died after being pulled from a canal in Rotherham.

Emergency services were called at around 3.15am this morning, November 16, following reports of concern for the safety of a man in a canal near Central Road, close to Rotherham Central Station.

The man was recovered from the water and taken to hospital where he tragically later died.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that the man has since been formally identified, and his family are being supported by specialist officers.

A man has died after being pulled from the canal near Rotherham Central Station.
A man has died after being pulled from the canal near Rotherham Central Station. | Google

A scene which had been erected in the area by police has now been stood down.

Officers are urging anyone with information about this incident to call them on 101, quoting incident number 131 of November 16 2024.

