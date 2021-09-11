Tragedy as man, 41, is found dead near reservoir in Peak District

The man, whose body was discovered near Valehouse Reservoir in Tintwistle, has been identified as James Lee Hartshorne.

The 41-year-old had been reported missing from Manchester on Wednesday and was found later that day.

Derbyshire Constabulary today said its thoughts were with his family, who have been informed.

A man's body has sadly been found in Tintwistle, in the Peak District