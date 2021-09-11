Tragedy as man, 41, is found dead near reservoir in Peak District
A man's body has tragically been found close to a reservoir in the Peak District.
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 7:53 pm
The man, whose body was discovered near Valehouse Reservoir in Tintwistle, has been identified as James Lee Hartshorne.
The 41-year-old had been reported missing from Manchester on Wednesday and was found later that day.
Derbyshire Constabulary today said its thoughts were with his family, who have been informed.
The force said there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.