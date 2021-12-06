Traffic lights out across major Sheffield road this morning following power cut
A major Sheffield road and surrounding streets have been left without working traffic lights this morning following a power cut.
Monday, 6th December 2021, 10:10 am
Multiple signal failures have been reported in the area of the Ridgeway Road dual carriageway in Gleadless and Gleadless Townend.
Sheffield Council has confirmed the fault is caused by a power cut and crews are working to fix the issue.
The fault was first reported at around 8.24am.
Slow-moving traffic has been reported on Ridgeway Road and the nearby Norton Avenue junction with White Lane as a result.