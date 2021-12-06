Traffic lights out across major Sheffield road this morning following power cut

A major Sheffield road and surrounding streets have been left without working traffic lights this morning following a power cut.

By Alastair Ulke
Monday, 6th December 2021, 10:10 am

Multiple signal failures have been reported in the area of the Ridgeway Road dual carriageway in Gleadless and Gleadless Townend.

Sheffield Council has confirmed the fault is caused by a power cut and crews are working to fix the issue.

The fault was first reported at around 8.24am.

Ridgeway Road and the surrounding area in Gleadless Townend have been left without working traffic lights this morning (Monday, December 6) following a power cut

Slow-moving traffic has been reported on Ridgeway Road and the nearby Norton Avenue junction with White Lane as a result.

