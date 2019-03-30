Traffic delays in Sheffield suburb after pensioner falls in road

Stubbin Lane at the junction with Firth Park Road (google)
There is a ‘back log' of traffic in a Sheffield suburb after a pensioner fell in the road. 

Emergency services were called to Stubbin Lane at the junction with Firth Park Road, in Firth Park, at around 12:15pm today. 

It is believed the pensioner, a 87-year-old woman, was walking over the crossing with her 55-year-old carer when she stumbled and ended up in the road. 

An ambulance is currently at the scene attending to the woman who is suffering from a bloody nose.

It is not yet known if she suffered any other injuries.

South Yorkshire Police said there is a ‘back log’ of traffic in the area due to the incident. 