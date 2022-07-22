Traffic chaos at Meadowhall leaves drivers stranded in vehicles for at least 45 minutes

Traffic gridlock around the Meadowhall area on Friday evening has left drivers stranded in their vehicles, amid reports of an incident near the shopping centre.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 7:03 pm

Shoppers said it took them at least 45 minutes to leave the car park for some unknown reason.

Bus company First South Yorkshire said the congestion has caused its Meadowhall Services 137, 95, and 95a to be terminated temporarily.

There have also been reports of a collision in the area, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Traffic at a standstill at Meadowhall

People have since taken to social media to express their frustration.

One man said: "Gotta love spending my Friday after work sat on the bus in gridlock traffic to Meadowhall/Rotherham."

Another said they managed to leave the area after spending one hour at the car park.

A shopper who had just arrived at Meadowhall, said: "People had switched their engines off and were looking frustrated as they hadn’t moved in a while."

Some drivers decided to turn the engines off

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.

MeadowhallFirst South Yorkshire