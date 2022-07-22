Traffic chaos at Meadowhall leaves drivers stranded in vehicles for at least 45 minutes

Shoppers said it took them at least 45 minutes to leave the car park for some unknown reason.

Bus company First South Yorkshire said the congestion has caused its Meadowhall Services 137, 95, and 95a to be terminated temporarily.

There have also been reports of a collision in the area, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic at a standstill at Meadowhall

People have since taken to social media to express their frustration.

One man said: "Gotta love spending my Friday after work sat on the bus in gridlock traffic to Meadowhall/Rotherham."

Another said they managed to leave the area after spending one hour at the car park.

A shopper who had just arrived at Meadowhall, said: "People had switched their engines off and were looking frustrated as they hadn’t moved in a while."

Some drivers decided to turn the engines off