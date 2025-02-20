Town Centre bar could be demolished to make way for six-storey apartment block

A bar in Rotherham town centre could be demolished to make way for a six-storey apartment block, if plans are approved.

Applicants SME Holdings LTD propose to demolish The Forge, a bar and food hall on Domine Lane in Rotherham, and replace it with a six-storey apartment block. The new development, which will include 16 apartments—11 two-bedroom and five one-bedroom—aims to enhance the town centre’s residential offerings.

Constructed in 1907, the original building was once Rotherham’s main post office. The new apartment block will feature a brick façade that echoes the tall facing brickwork of the former post office, which was characterised by large brick walls that followed the curve of the road.

The building’s main access will be off Domine Lane for most apartments. However, two duplex apartments will be accessed through an existing building on Market Street. The development will also include a bin store and emergency egress routes.

Two penthouses are proposed, offering views over Rotherham’s new Forge Island development.

A planning report states: “A noisy bar will be demolished in favour of a luxury apartment facility which is more in keeping with the buildings that create this residential corner of the town.”