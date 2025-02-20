Town Centre bar could be demolished to make way for six-storey apartment block

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 20th Feb 2025, 11:22 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A bar in Rotherham town centre could be demolished to make way for a six-storey apartment block, if plans are approved.

Applicants SME Holdings LTD propose to demolish The Forge, a bar and food hall on Domine Lane in Rotherham, and replace it with a six-storey apartment block. The new development, which will include 16 apartments—11 two-bedroom and five one-bedroom—aims to enhance the town centre’s residential offerings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Constructed in 1907, the original building was once Rotherham’s main post office. The new apartment block will feature a brick façade that echoes the tall facing brickwork of the former post office, which was characterised by large brick walls that followed the curve of the road.

The building’s main access will be off Domine Lane for most apartments. However, two duplex apartments will be accessed through an existing building on Market Street. The development will also include a bin store and emergency egress routes.

The Forge barThe Forge bar
The Forge bar

Two penthouses are proposed, offering views over Rotherham’s new Forge Island development.

A planning report states: “A noisy bar will be demolished in favour of a luxury apartment facility which is more in keeping with the buildings that create this residential corner of the town.”

Related topics:Rotherham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice