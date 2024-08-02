Tour of Britain cycling race to pass through South Yorkshire as route confirmed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Tour Of Britain’s full route has been revealed, as the cycling races comes to South Yorkshire next month.

The race will return to the region for the first time in 17 years, and will begin in Sheffield passing through Rotherham and Doncaster before finishing in Barnsley.

Stage three of the 20th edition of Britain’s biggest professional cycle race on Thursday, September 5 will begin on Arundel Gate in Sheffield City Centre, and cover more than 103 miles (166km) before ending on County Way in Barnsley.

Riders will face some of the toughest hill climbs in the region, including Long Lane in Loxley, Jawbone Hill in Oughtibridge and Hound Hill near Worsbrough.

From the start in Sheffield, the climbing will start almost immediately, as the race heads west, skirting the Peak District National Park with the first categorised King of the Mountains climb coming on Long Lane.

The one-kilometre climb averages almost nine per cent, with only a short descent before the race tackles the second King of the Mountains at Oughtibridge Lane, or Jawbone Hill, a 1.7-kilometre climb averaging nine per cent, which was climbed by the Tour de France in 2014.

The stage then settles down passing through Chapeltown, Wath upon Dearne, Swinton, and Maltby to arrive at the sole intermediate sprint at Tickhill.

The route skirts Doncaster via Conisbrough and Denaby to then loop around the north of Barnsley through Royston and Darton. From Penistone a series of short climbs culminates in Hound Hill, a 1.5-kilometre ascent to Worsbrough Common, averaging nearly seven per cent and topping out with exactly four kilometres to go.

The Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men begins in the Scottish Borders on Tuesday, September 3 followed by a stage in the Tees Valley. After the South Yorkshire stage the race heads to East Midlands and West Northamptonshire, before concluding in Suffolk on Sunday 8 September after six stages of racing.

Councillor David Sheppard, Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for social inclusion and neighbourhood working, said: “Over the past few years, we’ve seen an increase in the number of residents cycling in the borough, whether they do so for leisure, health or economic reasons. Having the South Yorkshire stage of the Tour of Britain coming through Rotherham is fantastic news for our communities whether they are cycling enthusiasts or not. and I know that many of our community groups and schools cannot wait to get involved in cheering on the riders.

“The route highlights the diversity of the Rotherham borough from the scenic Wentworth area, to the urban Wath upon Dearne and Swinton in the north of Rotherham, before passing through the countryside onto Maltby in the south of the borough.”

Race director Rod Ellingworth said: “For the return of the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men to South Yorkshire we wanted to create a memorable and tough stage, and we are sure that with the route chosen, we have done just that.

“There is a lot of climbing early on in the stage as we skirt the edge of the Pennines, and then what should be a really exciting finale, with the climb of Hound Hill and the drag up to the finish in Barnsley town centre combining for a tough end to the day’s racing.”