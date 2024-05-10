Tour of Britain cycle race to pass through South Yorkshire this September
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Tour of Britain is a multi-day cycle race on the roads of Great Britain, first held in 1945.
The race is televised nationally and internationally, and this year is set to take place between September 1-8.
The competitors will start in Glasgow and finish in London, and one stage is proposed to take place in South Yorkshire – starting in Sheffield, travelling through Rotherham and Doncaster, and finishing in Barnsley.
The route is currently being finalised, but a ‘significant part’ of the stage will be hosted on Barnsley’s roads on September 5.
A report to Barnsley Council, who propose to spend £130,000 to host the finale of the stage, states: “Barnsley’s wonderful landscape and key tourist attractions will be highlighted as part of the route.”
The council says that the event will lead to ‘significant television and wider media coverage’ for Barnsley, as well as an ‘improved reputation’.