Tough dog fouling measures to be extended after just nine fines issued in three years

Rotherham Council is set to renew a scheme which issues fines to dog owners who do not pick up after their pet for a further year.

A pubic spaces protection order (PSPO) has been in place since 2020, and runs out this year, with the council set to approve the crackdown for another year.

Offences under the orders include failing to put dogs on a lead, approaching people for marketing purposes without a license, drinking alcohol, spitting urinating and failing to pick up and dispose of dog faeces.

Non-compliance with the order is an offence, punishable by a fixed penalty notice of up to £100 or, upon conviction, a fine not exceeding £1,000.

An authorized person, such as a police officer or council employee, can issue a fixed penalty notice to offenders.

The council says that although the reports of dog fouling have reduced, the issue remains ‘an important one where both risks to health and physical repulsion are significant’.

Although just nine fixed penalty notices were issued to those breaching the order since 2020, a report to councillors states: “Whilst the level of fines appears low….the presence of officers in itself encourages people to pick up after their dogs.

“However, officers can not be present at all locations all of the time, so it is important for them to have the power to take action when they witness someone breaching the PSPO.

The report adds that more than 1,000 complaints have been made about dog fouling since 2020, with Rawmarsh, Wath upon Dearne, Greasbrough, Maltby and Herringthorpe having the most complaints.