‘Total sweetie’ cat Taffy needs a new Sheffield home
This ‘total sweetie’ is Taffy, and after six months of care from RSPCA staff he is looking for a new forever home.
Taffy, who is four-years-old, was found living rough by a member of the public of taking to the RSPCA in late January.
Adam Spencer, of RSPCA Sheffield, said: “We know Taffy had been on the streets for a good while, goodness knows what he has been through, bless him.
Staff at the centre, on Stadium Way, have worked with Taffy to slowly help him rebuild his trust in humans, and he is now ready to find a new family to love.
Adam said: “The fantastic cattery staff have spent time with him each day, initially just popping into his pen just to leave him a little something delicious to show him that humans aren’t all bad.
“They built up then to spending time with him, chatting and then gently stroking him once he was happy and instigated contact.
“He has been with us for a few months now and the difference is so wonderful to see. Although Taffy is still a very shy and nervous boy, he is much happier. He's a total sweetie.”
Taffy has Feline Immunodeficiency Virus, a condition which affects the immune system of a cat, like HIV in humans, and for this reason, he is looking to live an indoor only lifestyle, where he can be the only cat in the household.
He’s ideally suited to an experienced cat home with adults and older teens. He will need to have regular check-ups for his condition, but can live a normal life.
If you can offer Taffy a home, please visit RSPCA Sheffield at 2 Stadium Way or call 0114 289 8050