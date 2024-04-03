Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Running until April 30, this year’s raffle prizes include a Bailey’s Sheffield Cable stainless steel bracelet worth £340, VIP tickets for six to Owlerton Stadium, a £30 Chop Shop Bar and Grill voucher, Tickets for two to The Foundry and a champagne dinner for two at The Ivy.

“Our raffle is a very easy and fun way to support the great work Roundabout is doing in South Yorkshire,” said the charity’s community fundraiser, Lucy Hurd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Last year we raised an incredible £618 from our Spring Raffle, which really helped Roundabout continue our vital work in South Yorkshire.

Roundabout Community Fundraiser Lucy Hurd

“This year we have another great lineup of prizes and every ticket we sell will help to make a real difference to the lives of some of our region’s most vulnerable young people.”