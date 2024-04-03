Top prizes to win with Roundabout Spring Raffle
and live on Freeview channel 276
Running until April 30, this year’s raffle prizes include a Bailey’s Sheffield Cable stainless steel bracelet worth £340, VIP tickets for six to Owlerton Stadium, a £30 Chop Shop Bar and Grill voucher, Tickets for two to The Foundry and a champagne dinner for two at The Ivy.
“Our raffle is a very easy and fun way to support the great work Roundabout is doing in South Yorkshire,” said the charity’s community fundraiser, Lucy Hurd.
“Last year we raised an incredible £618 from our Spring Raffle, which really helped Roundabout continue our vital work in South Yorkshire.
“This year we have another great lineup of prizes and every ticket we sell will help to make a real difference to the lives of some of our region’s most vulnerable young people.”
Tickets can be bought through JustGiving by visiting roundabouthomeless.org