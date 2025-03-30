Tom Zanetti: Famous DJ and music producer spotted in Sheffield city centre

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 30th Mar 2025, 08:42 BST
Famous DJ and music producer Tom Zanetti was spotted in Sheffield city centre yesterday.

He posed for pictures on his trip to the Steel City.

Tom Zanetti in Sheffield city centre yesterdayTom Zanetti in Sheffield city centre yesterday
Tom Zanetti in Sheffield city centre yesterday | SYP

One of the selfies taken has been shared online by Sheffield City Centre neighbourhood policing team.

Posting on Facebook, a team member said: “Whilst in the city centre yesterday, between dealing with people in custody, we bumped into Tom Zanetti on The Moor. Something different for a Saturday.”

Zanetti was bor on Leeds and went on to achive fame as a DJ, music producer, rapper and singer.

He also appeared on Celebs Go Dating.

