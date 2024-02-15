Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scottish singer-songwriter and multi-platinum selling pop star Tom Walker has announced the date of two free gigs in Barnsley on Instagram earlier today (February 15).

The Brit Award winner, who has over 7 million monthly listeners on Spotify, shared in a story on his Instagram account that he will be visiting the square at The Glass Works in Barnsley this Saturday, February 17, for two free sets at 11am and 1pm.

The visit follows incredible scenes in Tamworth, Staffordshire, when Tom played for a huge audience from TikTok sensation Spudman’s baked potato van. Tom asked fans on his social media where he should go next for a free show, in particular towns which are often left out of mainstream tours - and Barnsley came top of the list.

By popular demand, Tom Walker will be coming to Barnsley this weekend to perform two free gigs. Photo: Joe Magowan

In his Instagram story he said: “So a couple of weekends ago we did an amazing gig in Tamworth and so many people came down, it was amazing.

“We asked in the comments where should we be going next that artists don’t necessarily visit on tour, and the top comment was Barnsley.

“So Barnsley, I will see you this weekend - 11am [and] 1pm in the Glassworks square. I’m going to be doing two free gigs - fingers crossed it don’t rain.”

Tom Walker took to Instagram to announce two free gigs in Barnsley. Credit: Instagram/@iamtomwalker

Tom will perform hits from his BRIT-winning debut album ‘What A Time To Be Alive’, plus his new single ‘Head Underwater’ from his forthcoming album ‘I Am’.

His new album will be released on May 31 and he will be going on a UK, Ireland and European tour. Tom will be visiting Sheffield on April 20 for a gig at the Octagon Centre.