Tom and Bob’s Spanish pilgrimage raises funds for St Luke’s Hospice

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 7th Oct 2024, 14:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Tom Richardson and his uncle Bob Lawson have raised almost £2,000 for St Luke’s Hospice after completing one of the world’s most famous pilgrimages in memory of Bob’s son James.

James, who lived in Handsworth, was only 31 when he reached the end of his fight against cancer at the hospice, leaving wife Carys and baby son Logan.

And it was after hearing about the care that James received in those final days at St Luke’s that Tom decided to embark on the 100 kilometre stretch of Spain’s celebrated Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route, joined by James’s dad Bob.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Established after the discovery of the relics of the Apostle Saint James the Great, the Camino de Santiago has been one of the word’s most revered pilgrimage routes since the 9th century.

Bob and Tom at the end of their Spanish pilgrimageBob and Tom at the end of their Spanish pilgrimage
Bob and Tom at the end of their Spanish pilgrimage

For Tom and Bob, it meant covering a route of about 64 miles in just under a week, by which time they had raised £1,711.

“James was in St Luke’s for the final days of his life and we wanted to acknowledge the great work the hospice do for people with cancer,” said Tom.

“It was a great experience for us both to do the walk and we were blessed with very good weather – the sun shone every single day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We had three or four days that were quite tiring but it was something we really wanted to do and I have never had an experience like it.”

There’s still time to support Tom and Bob by visiting www.justgiving.com/page/walkforjames20

Related topics:St Luke's Hospice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice