Tom and Bob’s Spanish pilgrimage raises funds for St Luke’s Hospice
James, who lived in Handsworth, was only 31 when he reached the end of his fight against cancer at the hospice, leaving wife Carys and baby son Logan.
And it was after hearing about the care that James received in those final days at St Luke’s that Tom decided to embark on the 100 kilometre stretch of Spain’s celebrated Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route, joined by James’s dad Bob.
Established after the discovery of the relics of the Apostle Saint James the Great, the Camino de Santiago has been one of the word’s most revered pilgrimage routes since the 9th century.
For Tom and Bob, it meant covering a route of about 64 miles in just under a week, by which time they had raised £1,711.
“James was in St Luke’s for the final days of his life and we wanted to acknowledge the great work the hospice do for people with cancer,” said Tom.
“It was a great experience for us both to do the walk and we were blessed with very good weather – the sun shone every single day.
“We had three or four days that were quite tiring but it was something we really wanted to do and I have never had an experience like it.”
There’s still time to support Tom and Bob by visiting www.justgiving.com/page/walkforjames20
