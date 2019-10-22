'Toe-curlingly snivelling sycophant' - Piers Morgan blasts Sheffield's Dan Walker in royal Twitter spat
Piers Morgan has branded BBC presenter and Sheffield resident Dan Walker a ‘snivelling sycophant’ in a bitter Twitter spat over the royal family.
The Good Morning Britain presenter has criticised Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after they complained in an ITV documentary about how the media was treating them.
Piers angrily accused the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of being self-obsessed, after they spoke of their own struggles while on a trip to Africa to highlight racism, poverty and violence against women.
His tweet was ridiculed by BBC Breakfast host Walker in a post that prompted Piers to respond: "Imagine being the dullest, most excruciatingly virtue-signalling, tediously opinion-devoid, toe-curlingly snivelling sycophant on TV?”
Walker laughed off Piers' insult and said he was "losing the plot."
Sunday night's documentary provided a rare insight into Harry and Meghan's life.
The 38-year-old revealed how she tried to adopt the Royal Family’s stiff upper lip — but found it “really damaging.”
The Duchess of Sussex said: “You’ve got to thrive, you’ve got to feel happy. And I think I really tried to adopt the British sensibility of a stiff upper lip.
“I’ve tried but I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging.
“I never thought this would be easy. But I thought it would be fair and that’s the part that’s really hard to reconcile.
“But I do just take each day as it comes.”
Meanwhile Prince Harry described his mental health and the way he deals with the pressures of his life as a matter of "constant management."
He said: "Part of this job is putting on a brave face but, for me and my wife, there is a lot of stuff that hurts, especially when the majority of it is untrue.”