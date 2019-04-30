Time to Shine: ‘kind and hard working’ William Wood is in the spotlight

This week, William Wood is in Buzz’s spotlight, after his mummy and daddy got in touch with us to tell us everything this awesome four-year-old has been up to.

Last November William passed his first Street Dance exam at City Limits where he attends weekly classes and was awarded his first trophy just before Christmas.

Last month he achieved his British Gymnastics level 8 award, after attending weekly classes at Hillsborough Leisure Centre.

In February, he was presented with a ‘Being Kind’ certificate from his nursery, for helping his fellow nursery buddies to fasten up their coats so that they could all go out and play. He also just received a glowing report at parents evening, with special mentions for his fantastic work in maths, and for working really hard on his reading.

His mum Bridget said: “In the last few months he has made us the proudest parents ever. He is such a bright little boy always showing enthusiasm in whatever he's doing at the time.”

William we think you’re simply brilliant – keep up the good work!

