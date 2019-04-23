Time to Shine: It’s Marco’s turn in the spotlight

This week we’re giving a big shout-out to 11-year-old Marco Giagnacovo.

The Wingfield Academy pupil plays for the Sheffield Ice Hockey Academy U13 team, Sheffield Sabres. Along with the rest of his team, Marco has been working hard in the past few months to raise funds for a trip to France where his team will compete in a tournament.

“They have all done a fantastic job,” says Marco’s mum, Zoe, who is a self-confessed ‘proud hockey mum.’

“We will be in France at the end of this month to show the French how us English play ice hockey.”

Marco, we think that you and the rest of your team deserve an enormous pat on the back for your efforts. Hope you knock ‘em dead in France.

#letsgosabres #12

