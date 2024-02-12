Time is ticking on a £15,000 a-peal to restore clock and bells at Wentworth Woodhouse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Supporters are being asked to back the Just In Time crowdfunding campaign, which aims to get the North Tower’s two historic clocks and set of bells back to working order.

There is a time limit, though… The Preservation Trust has just eight weeks to raise the £15,000 needed so it can commence the project by the summer - or it loses a £2,000 donation pledged by the Worshipful Company of Clockmakers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North Tower, which was restored in 2021, has two clock faces and a set of bells, which last chimed over 60 years ago when students of Lady Mabel College were in residence.

The Trust’s Fundraising Manager Carole Foster, pictured at the North Tower

The bells rang out on the hour, sending girls scurrying to lessons.

“The clock and bells are important historical features of Wentworth Woodhouse’s facade and once they are working again they will be a clear sign to visitors that our restoration of the house is well underway,” said the Trust’s fundraising manager Carole Foster, who joined the team in November.

“The metaphorical clock is ticking, though,” added Carole. “We need to raise the £15,000 we need by Friday 29th March. It would be such a shame to lose the funding we’ve very kindly been pledged by the Worshipful Company of Clockmakers - and the fact is, if we leave the clock and bells much longer, we could lose them forever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The North Tower, which sits at one end of the Palladian front, underwent an extensive restoration in 2021.

Lady Mabel College students practise a dance routine on the East Front lawns, in of the North Tower

Roof, stonework, cornices and guttering repairs transformed the structure and conservationists restored the two clock faces plus the golden weather vane on the tower’s roof.

A Barnsley clock restorer worked unpaid to get the clock mechanisms going again, but the result was temporary and further restoration work was prevented by a dangerously unsafe floor in the room housing the clock mechanism.

The £15,000 budget will cover repairs to the room and a beam which sits beneath the clock, so a specialist can work safely, repairing the dial motion workings, fitting new weight lines to the pendulum and re-connecting the chiming hammers.

There are two ways to support the Just In Time Appeal.

Lady Mabel students playing cricket in front of the North Tower

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trust’s Fundraising Team ([email protected]) is on hand to work with supporters wanting to organise a fundraising event, and people can simply donate via the Wentworth Woodhouse website at .https://wentworthwoodhouse.org.uk/just-in-time-north-tower-clock-campaign/