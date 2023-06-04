A TikTok ‘prankster’ has been condemned over a viral video showing an apple being thrown from a building in Sheffield onto a car below.

The TikTok user, going by the name Gerald Henderson Jr (@g_hender09), shared the six-second clip which shows the apple hitting a stationary convertible car on Charter Row, behind the old Debenhams store and The Light cinema in Sheffield city centre, on May 24.

It has since been viewed more than 260,000 times and had over 6,000 likes. But many viewers have criticised the stunt, saying it is irresponsible and potentially dangerous.

One person commented ‘that could kill’, while another wrote ‘all fun and games till you get done for damages and they show this in court’. A third person said: “That’s not a prank. Not funny but you actually damaged the car or you could hurt someone.” And a fourth person commented: “That’s not even a prank though. A prank is supposed to be funny and that’s destruction of property.”

Charter Row in Sheffield city centre. A viral video shared by a TikTok 'prankster' calling themselves Gerald Henderson Jr and showing an apple being thrown from a building on to a car below has been condemned as irresponsible and potentially dangerous. Photo: Google

Another video posted by the same TikTok user shows what appear to be unsuspecting passers-by being pelted from above with water balloons in Sheffield. That clip had already been viewed more than 90,000 times within 10 hours of being posted on Friday, June 2.

Despite the number of views those two videos have racked up, as of this morning the TikTok user still only had 396 followers.

The apple-throwing video is titled ‘Throwing apples at people in public prank’. It was shared with hashtags including #biggestmenace, #Mizzy, and #prank.

Mizzy is a TikTok star who has faced crticism over his videos, including one which appeared to show him walking into someone's home without permission and another of him apparently pestering train passengers.

Mizzy, who is 18 and whose real name is Bacari-Bronze O'Garro, was recently charged with breaching a criminal behaviour order relating to the posting of prank videos on social media. He has denied the charges and is awaiting trial.