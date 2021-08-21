Tickets to meet British boxing legend Frank Bruno in Sheffield still available

Woodhouse boxing club, which has been raising funds for Sheffield Children's Hospital for the past five years, is hoping to raise more money for the hospital when it gets to host the event on December 4.

Owner Chris Smedley said the standard tickets, priced at £45, are still up for grabs after the VIP tickets for the Ringside are all sold out.

He said: "We are so happy to announce that the VIP tickets have all gone. We just need to sell the £45 tickets so you can still meet Frank in Sheffield!"

'An Evening with Frank Bruno' will be held at Stars Central on 1 Queens Road at 5pm on December 4.

'An Evening with Frank Bruno' will be held at Stars Central on 1 Queens Road at 5pm. It will also feature a stand-up comedian and a DJ after party towards the end of the evening.

Chris said the event’s guest of honour will be signing autographs and there will be an auction too.

The highlight of Bruno's boxing career was winning the WBC heavyweight title from Oliver McCall at a packed Wembley Stadium in 1995, in what was his fourth world championship challenge.

He faced multiple top-rated heavyweights, including two fights against Mike Tyson in 1989 and 1996, and a domestic clash against Lennox Lewis in 1993.

To get the tickets or you would like to find out more information, please contact 07775300869 or visit https://www.facebook.com/BLACKCATEVENTSUK/