A Sheffield mum-of-three has swapped redundancy for renovation, nappies for networking - and now she’s leading a movement to put women at the heart of property.

When Chloe Farrelly walked away from her corporate career just two weeks before giving birth to her youngest child, many thought she was taking a reckless gamble.

Today, at just 33, she’s a property investor, podcast host and event organiser and she’s proving that determination is the greatest recipe for success.

But Chloe’s journey into property wasn’t straightforward.

Contributed

Born in Luton but raised mostly in Sheffield, she grew up surrounded by construction.

“My dad, my grandad and my uncles were all builders,” she said. “I grew up watching Homes Under the Hammer and I just knew I had to do property one day.”

Her first taste of transformation came at 18 when she co-owned a beauty salon, converting a dull office space into a thriving business. This gave her the first taste of what renovating could be.

She took a small break, travelling the world, but later she returned to Sheffield where she bought her first house in Woodseats in 2016.

This first experience of a proper home renovation was a massive shock, said Chloe.

“I didn’t have a clue what I was doing, I cried every single day, got messed around by tradesmen – it was awful,” she said.

“But at the end it was like childbirth – you forget the pain when you see the result. I thought, ‘That wasn’t that bad, let’s go again.’”

For several years Chloe juggled renovations with a demanding role as a business development manager.

But after becoming a mum to three children now aged four, three and almost two – she realised she couldn’t keep doing both.

When voluntary redundancy was offered just before her youngest was born, she took the leap.

“It was terrifying,” she admitted.

“I lost my salary, my commission, my company car – everything overnight. But I told myself, if I don’t take this chance now, when will I? “

Using the time that would have been maternity leave, Chloe focused on upskilling, networking and getting herself out there.

She said: “I think sometimes when you become a mum you think you have to say goodbye to your dreams and career ambitions to prioritise the kids, but property gave me my spark back.”

That decision to quit her job set off a chain of opportunities.

Chloe Farelly at her Hard Hats to Heels event in Sheffield. | contributed

Chloe began putting herself on social media and connecting with others in the industry.

She also attended her first property networking event in 2022, when her youngest was only eight weeks old.

“I turned up breastfeeding, without even a business card or company name,” she laughed.

“But I thought I should just go for it, rather than making excuses. That day I met my now podcast co-host Jade. It taught me that just one step outside your comfort zone can change everything.”

Together, Chloe and Jade launched the Mums in Property podcast earlier this year, building a supportive community of parents balancing family and business.

“I want people to know it’s not easy – but it can be done. You don’t need all day every day to build a successful business, just blocks of time where you’re focused and intentional,” Chloe added.

“I talk honestly about how hard it is. Everyone thinks I’m bonkers, but I homeschool my eldest as well as running the business with three kids at home all day.”

Her message to other women is simple but powerful: “Being a parent doesn’t mean you have to put your dreams to one side. If I can do this with three kids under four, then so can you.”

That willingness to put herself forward has brought Chloe remarkable opportunities.

Earlier this year she pitched on Property Elevator, an Amazon Prime show described as “Dragon’s Den for property,” and secured investment.

She later stood on stage in front of 400 people to present another deal, winning backing from Hayley Andrews, the founder of Hard Hats to Heels.

Now Chloe is bringing that brand to Sheffield.

Held monthly at LYKKE in Sheffield city centre, Hard Hats to Heels Sheffield brings together women in property, construction and finance in a relaxed venue with fairy lights, pizzas and a bar – a far cry from the corporate, male-dominated conferences she had once found so daunting.

She explained that while men at traditional networking events have often been supportive, it’s easy for women, especially those just starting out, to feel out of place:

“As a woman, you can often make yourself feel unworthy of stepping into those spaces,” she said.

Which is why creating a different kind of environment matters so much to Chloe.

“It’s welcoming, supportive and inspiring,” she said. “Women often walk into networking events alone and it can feel intimidating. I wanted to create a space where they feel instantly at ease, no matter what stage they’re at,” she added.

Her story is already inspiring women across Sheffield and beyond, and as a finalist for three National Property Awards, she hopes to keep using her platform to encourage others.

“If there’s one message I’d share, it’s this: don’t wait until you feel ready,” she said.

“Take the leap, find your community, and know that you can do it.”

Find out more:

Instagram: @property_with_chloe | @mums.inproperty

LinkedIn: Chloe Farrelly

Podcast: Mums in Property (Apple, Spotify, YouTube: MumsinPropertyPodcast)

Hard Hats to Heels Sheffield – tickets available: hardhatstoheels.co.uk/sheffield