Three beautiful puppies are still looking for their forever homes at a dog shelter near Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The puppies will turn eight weeks old tomorrow (August 6), but three out of the litter of eight are still looking for homes, Helping Yorkshire Poundies has shared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flora, a Staffordshire bull terrier crossbreed, gave birth to the litter on June 11 after coming into the shelter as a pregnant stray. Her past was unknown - as was the father of the puppies, but it is believed that they will grow to be bigger than Staffordshire bull terriers.

The Rotherham shelter has appealed on Facebook for “committed families” who will put in the time and training that the pups will need to grow into well behaved and happy dogs.

Three puppies from a litter born at Rotherham's Helping Yorkshire Poundies are still looking for homes. | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photos have been released of the remaining dogs, who have been named Thelma, Mavis and Beryl.

Thelma is described as an “absolute sweetheart” who loves her cuddles. Mavis is one of the more laid-back and chilled dogs out of the litter, but she still enjoys a play. Beryl is said to be the smallest, but the “mightiest”.

If you are ready to adopt one of these dogs imminently, please fill out an enquiry form at Helping Yorkshire Poundies here: https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/male/floras-puppies/

Alternatively, if you would like to support the charity, visit their website to see how you can make a financial donation to their services.