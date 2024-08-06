Adopt a dog Sheffield: Three adorable girl puppies at Helping Yorkshire Poundies struggling to find homes
The puppies will turn eight weeks old tomorrow (August 6), but three out of the litter of eight are still looking for homes, Helping Yorkshire Poundies has shared.
Flora, a Staffordshire bull terrier crossbreed, gave birth to the litter on June 11 after coming into the shelter as a pregnant stray. Her past was unknown - as was the father of the puppies, but it is believed that they will grow to be bigger than Staffordshire bull terriers.
The Rotherham shelter has appealed on Facebook for “committed families” who will put in the time and training that the pups will need to grow into well behaved and happy dogs.
Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails
Photos have been released of the remaining dogs, who have been named Thelma, Mavis and Beryl.
Thelma is described as an “absolute sweetheart” who loves her cuddles. Mavis is one of the more laid-back and chilled dogs out of the litter, but she still enjoys a play. Beryl is said to be the smallest, but the “mightiest”.
If you are ready to adopt one of these dogs imminently, please fill out an enquiry form at Helping Yorkshire Poundies here: https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/male/floras-puppies/
Alternatively, if you would like to support the charity, visit their website to see how you can make a financial donation to their services.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.