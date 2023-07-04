Facebook’s owner Meta is setting up a rival to Twitter, but the name has sent shivers through the spines of many people in Sheffield.

The harrowing show still haunts the nightmares of many a soul who watched as a nuclear explosion tore through the city in all too believable fashion at a time during the Cold War when the threat of a genuine attack was very real. Shot on location around the city and featuring many Sheffield residents as extras, it has been named as one of the top 100 BBC shows of all time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to the news that Meta was naming its new ‘text-based conversation app’ Threads, Jonathan Pie, the fictional reporter portrayed by satirist Tom Walker, commented on Twitter: “This could be interesting, but ‘Threads’ is just an unfortunate name. That film still gives me the heebie-jeebies.” Another Twitter user replied: “Even more horrifying when you’re from Sheffield.”

The 1984 BBC drama Threads, which depicts a nuclear attack on Sheffield, still conjures up nightmares for many people who watched it when it was first aired during the Cold War. Photo: BBC

Written by Barry Hines and directed and produced by Mick Jackson, Threads was a dramatic account of nuclear war and its effects in Britain. It centred on two families as a confrontation between the United States and the Soviet Union erupted.