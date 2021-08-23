Thousands raised to help family of Afghan boy who plunged to death from hotel window in Sheffield

Mohammed Munib Majeedi, aged five, fell to his death from window at the Metropolitan Hotel on Blonk Street shortly after he and is family fled from Afghanistan to escape the Taliban.

The youngster, known as Munib, arrived in the UK with his family to seek asylum and protection and had been placed at the hotel by the Home Office as part of a scheme to relocate Afghans who had helped the British embassy or army in Afghanistan.

An investigation into the tragedy, which occurred at around 2.30pm, on Wednesday, August 18, has been launched.

Afghan refugee Mohammed Munib Majeedi, aged five, plunged to his death from a hotel window in Sheffield

Meanwhile, a fundraising appeal to help Mohammed’s family has been launched on the JustGiving crowdfunding platform.

Richard Davenport, who set up the appeal, said: “Mohammed Munib Majeedi, the son of our friend and colleague, fell to his death from a hotel window in Sheffield. He was an Afghan refugee who had been in the country for a matter of days after fleeing from the Taliban with his family.

“His father previously worked with both IRARA Afghanistan and the British Embassy in Kabul. He had accepted safe passage to bring his family away from the violence to the UK and begin their new lives.

“Prior to the withdrawal of the allied forces from Afghanistan, the Majeedi family had dedicated their lives to helping others by supporting people who had returned to Afghanistan in rebuild their lives. Munib's father has worked for many years, providing humanitarian aid and supporting displaced persons on behalf of the British Government and non-profit organisations in Afghanistan.

“This appeal is to help raise money for Munib’s family and the proceeds will be given to support his parents and siblings as they try to recover from this terrible tragedy.

“All proceedings will be given to the family.”

Flowers, cards and other tributes have been left outside the hotel in the wake of Munib’s death.

The Refugee Council has called for an urgent investigation into the circumstances of the tragedy, including the suitability and safety of the hotel accommodation.