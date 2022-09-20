Thousands of people flock to Yorkshire Fossil Festival held in Scarborough

Thousands of visitors flocked to the event in the town

Dinosaurs stalked the streets, fossils popped up in shopping centres, and the Rock Showman's Greatest Show Unearthed wowed Scarborough Spa.

"It was a brilliant weekend of fossil fun and wonderful to see people of all ages being entertained and engaged, ” said Dr Liam Herringshaw.

"Palaeontologists have long known how special Yorkshire's fossils are, but now word is getting out.”

Dinosaurs walk in the town centre

Next year's Festival will be held in Whitby over the weekend of June 10 and 11th celebrating the 200th anniversary of Whitby Museum. From dinosaur footprints and marine reptiles to and jet, Whitby has attracted fossil-finders for centuries.