A local tennis club in Sheffield is appealing to generous locals for support as they hope to continue their high level play.

Thorncliffe Tennis Club is one of the only places to play the sport in the north of Sheffield and they have a stellar history. Just 10 years ago, their women's team was one of, if not the best, team in the city - now they may not be able to put a women's team on the court.

Money has become a problem and, with deteriorating courts and club facilities, the club have turned to fellow Sheffielders to help them survive and continue to bring Tennis to the community that surrounds them - with their youngest players aged 4.

Watch the video at the top of this page to hear from Eric (the 92-year-old tennis veteran believed to be the city's oldest player), Margaret and Lewis about the family-feel of the club and why it is so desperate for Sheffield's support.