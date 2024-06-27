Thornberry animal sanctuary: Rescue shelter with lots of puppies in desperate need of support
Thornberry animal sanctuary in Rotherham has “played a vital role in the community” providing sanctuary and refuge for over 35 years.
Recently the sanctuary has faced significant challenges with staff shortages and cancellations from stall holders ahead of a vital fundraising event planned for next week.
This sanctuary is a critical component in the protection of animals in South Yorkshire, and is one of the largest animal rescue centres in the county, looking after and rehoming cats, dogs, horses and farm animals.
The sanctuary has a dog show and fair planned for July 6 to raise “much-needed” funds and foster community spirit.
Speaking ahead of the event at the sanctuary, manager Helen Connolley is “appealing for help from local stall holders, entertainers, community groups, and schools who might be interested in participating in the fair.”
“It is vital that we are getting people to support in any way they can,” she said.
“The sanctuary is not government funded and so we rely on people donating and helping support our charity events, in order for us to keep going.”
She said there was an influx of people “buying pets during Covid because they had time on their hands,” but “as society has gone back to normal” people are leaving, in particular, their dogs with the sanctuary.
Helen revealed that alongside the impact of Covid on people buying pets, the cost-of-living crisis in recent years has meant that “people are getting desperate” and even resorting to putting down their pets because alongside the general costs of necessities, “veterinary fees have increased significantly”.
One of the sanctuary’s dogs recently racked up veterinary fees of £4,000.
And aearlier this month the shelter took in a crate full of puppies which had been abandoned nearby.
Visit the sanctuary’s website, call 01909 564399 or email [email protected] to find out more about its work and how to help.
