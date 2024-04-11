Thornberry Animal Sanctuary granted approval for training field to rehabilitate rescue dogs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, based in North Anston, has been granted permission by Rotherham Council to use a field in Ravenfield to exercise, train and rehabilitate rescue dogs.

The field, off Moor Lane North, is currently used for equestrian purposes and the site adjoins Hilldrecks View – a residential cul de sac.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The training will allow the dogs to be rehabilitated for future adoption, and the site will not be open to the general public.

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, based in North Anston, has been granted permission by Rotherham Council to use a field in Ravenfield to exercise, train and rehabilitate rescue dogs.

Although the site is in the green belt, RMBC planning officers say the application warrants ‘very special circumstances’, as there is a lack of adequate space at Thornberry’s headquarters, and exercise and training are ‘essential’ to ensure the rescue dogs are suitable for adoption.

Objectors have raised concerns such as overlooking; traffic and parking; noise, and a 'lack of consultation' with residents.

During today’s (April 11) meeting of the planning board, Helen Connelly, general manager at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, said training would take place outside of school times, so as not to add to traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Connelly added that this year, Thornberry has taken in 10 stray dogs from the council, adding that they would have been put to sleep had the recue centre not stepped in.

“When we take a stray dog….we have no history. We’re responsible for putting that dog into the community, knowing that it is safe.

“Without being able to work with a dog off lead it’s very, very difficult for us to be able to give that reassurance to the community that we are putting dogs out there that are safe.

“We take the safety of the public very seriously.”

Jane Sara, chair of the charity’s board of trustees, said the field would be a ‘crucial welfare provision’, due to a lack of space at the kennels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also apologised to the three objectors for a ‘discourtious’ lack of consultation.

The applicants will be required to erect a 2.2m acoustic fence around the site to absorb potential noise.