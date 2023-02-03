A big-hearted animal sanctuary is appealing for dog lovers to consider welcoming one of their beloved residents into their home.

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary in North Anston has been looking after 19-month-old crossbreed dog Arlo for over 300 days and staff and volunteers there say he will make a perfect companion for a pet lover.

The rescue dog had a heartbreaking start to life – having spent all of it locked in a cage.

A sanctuary spokesman said: “Sadly, Arlo spent his whole life prior to Thornberry locked in a cage, with no bedding and limited food or water.”

Arlo arrived at the sanctuary underweight and in poor condition but he soon began to thrive and is eager to catch up on all the fun a puppy should be able to enjoy in their early months.

The sanctuary spokesman added: “Arlo is a big boisterous crossbreed. He loves all people – too much.”

