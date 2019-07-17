This Sheffield pupil has never missed a day at school

Josh Mckenna, aged 11, has had 100 per cent attendance since starting at Brunswick Community Primary School in Woodhouse.

The Year 6 pupil was presented with a brand new bike by Headteacher Neil Frankland as a reward for his achievement during the school’s annual attendance ceremony recently.

Mr Frankland said that only a handful of students have achieved the momentous feat during his 12 years with the school.

A number of Star readers have now taken to Facebook to praise Josh.

Casey Watson said she is “so proud of my nephew.”

Victoria Roe posted: “Bravo.”

Ak Ali described Josh’s achievement as "brilliant” and added that the “parents must be so proud.”

Cathy Varley described him as a "good lad.”

Mr Frankland said: “We recognise that attendance is important and we believe that if children are here every day, on time, then they’ll make as much progress as they possibly can so they can fulfil their potential.

“To have an attitude where you’re here for seven whole years, that is just the tip of the iceberg. We recognise there is a bit of luck involved and we do say to children ‘if you’re ill then you can’t help that but generally if you can get yourself to school then do’.

“There’s kids that have done that for yes seven, but also five, four, three, two and one year which is phenomenal. We know as adults it is hard to have a perfect attendance record so to be able to do that at school is such a special achievement.”

Josh was joined by his fellow classmates and other school children for the event which celebrated all those who had impressive attendance over the course of both the year and throughout the school.

In total there were 71 students who received certificates.