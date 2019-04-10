A Sheffield pub will be serving up pints of beer made with Henderson’s Relish for the very first time tonight.

BrewDog in Devonshire Street will be serving up the new Bloody Mary Porter from 6pm – and it is thought to be the only bar in Sheffield serving the brew on tap.

Henderson's Relish beer.

Duty manager Matt Jenkinson said: “As far as we’re aware we’re the only bar/pub/venue pouring from the tap in Sheffield!”

The bar has taken delivery of a keg of the beer which was announced last week and is being brewed by Leeds-based brewing company Northern Monk.

The drink is made with cayenne pepper and chillis – and of course, a dash of the spicy Sheffield condiment that has livened up the city’s stews, pies and chips for more than 100 years.

As well as draught beer, cans will also be on sale at the event.

Added Mr Jenkinson: “To mark the occasion, we will be making a whole evening of it by launching the beer with a toast. There are also hopes a certain Sheffield icon will be popping along.”

The night will also be filled with music from Sheffield bands past and present.



