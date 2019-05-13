An eleven-year-old girl from South Yorkshire has received a Rotary Young Citizen Award for brightening up lives with her Caring Cakes.

Alana Habergham-Rice, from Rotherham, set up her first cake stall when she was six, after deciding she wanted to raise funds for charity. The stall became an annual event, raising money for a girl from Alana’s school with cerebral palsy, helping with the cost of her therapy and specialist equipment, as well as funds for Sheffield Hospitals Charity.

In 2017, Alana decided she wanted to do more, and went on to create Alana’s Caring Cakes, which each month sees the young girl bake a heart-shaped cake covered in sweets for somebody who deserves a treat. She was overwhelmed by the response, which has seen her makes cakes for people in care homes, hospice staff, people in the middle of chemotherapy, and caring family members of those with a terminal illness. Always, at the heart of everything she does, is the desire to make people smile when things are difficult.

Rotherham Rotary Club were so impressed by Alana’s caring nature that they nominated her for a Rotary in Britain and Ireland Young Citizen Award.

Alana said: “It just makes me really happy that I can do something to make people having a tough time feel better.

“I still can’t believe I have won an award for making cakes, thank you so much.”

Alana received her Rotary Young Citizen Award, a trophy and £500 towards her chosen project or charity from BBC TV Presenter Ellie Crisell at the Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland Showcase last weekend.

Rotary in Britain and Ireland president, Debbie Hodge, said: “Alana is an amazing youngster who,

by combining cakes and caring, is enabling love and compassion to be shared with those who most need it. An inspiring young lady who is an inspiration to us all.”

