This Sheffield call centre worker came up with a hilarious way to resign, and it's gone viral
Handing in your notice can be a difficult time for many workers, but one Sheffield call centre employer decided to have a bit of fun when he announced he was leaving.
Rather than handing in a traditional resignation letter, he gave his boss a condolence card which read ‘so very sorry for your loss’.
His colleagues were tickled by his sense of humour and when one shared a photo of the card on Twitter it took the internet by storm, racking up more than 350,000 likes and counting.
Inside the card, above the words ‘thinking of you at this difficult time’, Sam Baines wrote simply: “My last day at work is the 28th July.”
The 22-year-old explained he had been working at the firm for almost a year and was handing in his notice as he is heading back to university this September.
He told how he was part of a ‘really close team’, with a ‘fantastic’ manager, and wanted to ‘get one more joke in’ before he left the firm.
The card had the Twittersphere in stitches, with one person commenting ‘wish I would’ve thought of this’ and others sharing the witty ways they and their workmates had broken the news of their departure.
Hannah, Sam’s colleague who Tweeted about the card, explained ‘we all just stood and laughed when it was presented to our manager’.