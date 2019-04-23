This new talent agency on the lookout for Sheffield child stars

Calling all budding child actors, a musical theatre academy are holding open auditions for those looking for a career in film, television or theatre.

Having experienced huge success, with their students appearing on ITV’s Coronation Street and critically acclaimed UK Touring productions of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the founders of CAST Academy are launching a new in house agency arm to their business.

With an unlimited amount of places available on their books, the academy is holding open auditions tomorrow. The successful auditionees will be enrolled in to the ‘Star Team’, where they will receive training in acting, singing, dancing and audition technique.

Rebecca Elliott, co-founder of CAST Academy said “I believe there’s some incredible talent right here in South Yorkshire. Myself and my business partner Amy Parker believe that talent is enough and if nurtured correctly the possibilities are endless.”

To book a star team audition please visit star.castacademy.co.uk or e-mail info@castacademy.co.uk.