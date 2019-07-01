This is why South Yorkshire TV star Paul Chuckle got a telling off from KFC

South Yorkshire TV star Paul Chuckle was left eating his words – after he admitted to eating his own chicken outside a branch of KFC.

By Darren Burke
Monday, 01 July, 2019, 12:02

The Chuckle Brothers star was given a gentle roasting by the fast food giant after he told them he was snacking on leftover chicken outside one of the nationwide chain’s stores.

Read More

Read More
Chuckle Brothers star Paul upset after brother Barry snubbed in BAFTA tribute
Paul Chuckle eats his own chicken outside a KFC

He wrote on Twitter: “Would you believe it, pulled onto the services to snack on my French chicken leftovers and right in front of me my favourite @KFC_UKI,” along with a picture of him snacking and the firm’s distinctive red and white sign.

But his dining decision left a little bit of a sour taste for KFC bosses who jokingly responded: “Ah Paul. We're not angry, we're just disappointed,” to the star’s tweet.

However, the Rotherham entertainer was soon back on good terms, replying: “Luckily enough there’s been a @KFC_UKI built near me .. just saw it yesterday,” along with a thumbs up emoji.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

It’s not clear if Paul’s snack was a leftover from a meal cooked up by showbiz pal, actor Adam Woodyatt, who plays Ian Beale in BBC soap EastEnders.

The pair are good friends and the day before Paul’s stop-off outside a KFC, the soap star wrote: “Tonight’s dinner is a work in progress for my mate @PaulChuckle2 who hates fish other than kippers or battered cod. By Christmas I’ll get him to try it.”

A case of to me, to chew, perhaps?