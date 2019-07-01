This is why South Yorkshire TV star Paul Chuckle got a telling off from KFC
South Yorkshire TV star Paul Chuckle was left eating his words – after he admitted to eating his own chicken outside a branch of KFC.
The Chuckle Brothers star was given a gentle roasting by the fast food giant after he told them he was snacking on leftover chicken outside one of the nationwide chain’s stores.
He wrote on Twitter: “Would you believe it, pulled onto the services to snack on my French chicken leftovers and right in front of me my favourite @KFC_UKI,” along with a picture of him snacking and the firm’s distinctive red and white sign.
But his dining decision left a little bit of a sour taste for KFC bosses who jokingly responded: “Ah Paul. We're not angry, we're just disappointed,” to the star’s tweet.
However, the Rotherham entertainer was soon back on good terms, replying: “Luckily enough there’s been a @KFC_UKI built near me .. just saw it yesterday,” along with a thumbs up emoji.
It’s not clear if Paul’s snack was a leftover from a meal cooked up by showbiz pal, actor Adam Woodyatt, who plays Ian Beale in BBC soap EastEnders.
The pair are good friends and the day before Paul’s stop-off outside a KFC, the soap star wrote: “Tonight’s dinner is a work in progress for my mate @PaulChuckle2 who hates fish other than kippers or battered cod. By Christmas I’ll get him to try it.”
A case of to me, to chew, perhaps?