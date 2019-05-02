This is why Sheffield will be flooded with superheroes at the weekend

Sheffield city centre will be swarming with superheroes on Saturday as part of a children’s charity event.

Hallam FM’s Cash for Kids has brought back its Superhero Takeover for another year.

Superhero Day for Hallam FM Cash for Kids.

The day will see characters from Yorkshire Cosplay Con and friends, Optimus Prime and various food and fun stalls come together to raise money for the charity.

Cash for Kids charity manager Allan Ogle said: “We were overwhelmed with the response to last year’s event so we are delighted to be coming back again bigger and better with even more activities for all the family to enjoy.”

READ MORE: Cigarettes and alcohol stolen in early-morning ram raid of shop near Sheffield

Tornado Potato, Snowy Cones, Cafe Carte, Wise Owl, Sugar Coated and Debras Cakes will all join in with the fun.

Superhero Day for Hallam FM Cash for Kids.

The fun day will take place at the Peace Gardens, Saturday, May 4, 11am to 5pm.

Allan said: “Thank you to all our volunteers and everyone donating towards our Superhero Day campaign which will help sick and disadvantaged children across South Yorkshire.”

Children are encouraged to dress up as their favourite superheroes to join in.

READ MORE: Sheffield United open top bus parade: road closures

Superhero Day for Hallam FM Cash for Kids.