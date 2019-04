Firefighters were called to Rotherham this morning to reports of a fire on waste ground.

They were called to a field just off Arundel Avenue in the Dalton area at around 6:08am this morning, March 30.

Smoke was seen billowing over Rotherham this morning (Picture: Todd Guest)

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the blaze was caused by the burning of wire cable.

Crews from Rotherham station attended the scene before leaving shortly afterwards at 6:22am.