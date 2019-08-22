This is why it's not illegal to ramble naked in Doncaster after cyclist's encounter with nude walker
Going for a naked ramble in Doncaster is totally legal it has been revealed, after a shocked cyclist spotted a nude man walking near the M18.
Cyclist Bob Allan spotted the starkers male walker while out on his bike between Rossington and Bessacarr.
But a spokesman for British Naturism has said that nude hiking is perfectly legal and not in breach of any laws.
She said: "Naked hiking in the UK is totally lawful.
"There are millions of naturists in the UK and abroad who enjoy a naked walk on a warm day. They harm no one - no not even children - and are not breaking any laws."
Recounting the incident, Bob said: “I came round a corner and nearly ran into this guy who was starkers, in just his shoes, walking along, rucksack on his back and shorts in his hand.”
Bob, a keen member of Doncaster Rovers’ Fit Rovers project said: “I scared the c*** out of him.
“He covered his modesty with his shorts.
‘A bit cold for that isn’t it?, was all I could muster and got out of there as quick as I could. Only in Doncaster!”
He was riding along a track close to Great Yorkshire Way, the M18 motorway and the Amazon warehouses, which are situated alongside the roads.
The secluded path has long been popular with walkers, cyclists, dog walkers and families in Doncaster.
A College of Policing note says: "Naturism is defined by British Naturism as a ‘philosophical belief in a natural, naked lifestyle wherein persons espouse
nudity as part or possibly all of their lifestyle’.
"Some engage in rambling in country areas and national parks, leisure areas and public spaces. There is no legal power to designate particular areas or otherwise.
"Naturists have a right to freedom of expression which only engages criminal law if they commit sexual offences or use disorderly behaviour that they intend to or are aware may be disorderly within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress."
"Although officers should consider every situation according to its own circumstances, forces should adopt a consistent approach to naturism to maintain public confidence in the police and to avoid the inappropriate use of police powers."