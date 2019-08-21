This is why everyone is talking about Jimmy White's recent appearance at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre
Star readers have been rejoicing at news that snooker legend Jimmy White has finally won a global title at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre.
Jimmy, now aged 57, claimed victory in the World Seniors Championship before a crowd of more than 5000 people at the weekend.
He famously finished runner-up six times in the World Snooker Championship at the venue but finally lifted the curse on Sunday when he beat Darren Morgan 5-3 in the final.
He also picked up £25,000 for his win at the ‘home of snooker’ for the first time.
Since the victory, a number of Star readers have taken to Facebook to congratulate the ‘The Whirlwind’.
Brigitte Delaney said: “That's fabulous news, he's such a brilliant player who happened to be playing at the same time as other brilliant players otherwise I have no doubt this wouldn't have been his first time lifting a trophy at the Crucible.”
Cheryl Jallow added: “Fantastic, well done.”
Wendy Stevenson posted: “How wonderful, at long last. Well done Jimmy.”
Margaret Drury said: “Well done Jimmy” and added: “Crucible champ at last.”
Thousands of spectators saw 20 players from 13 countries take part in the competition, including former world champion Joe Johnson, seven-time winner Stephen Hendry and 1991 world champion John Parrott.
Competitors also included Willie Thorne, Tony Knowles, 1980 world champion Cliff Thorburn and Dennis Taylor but it was Jimmy who claimed victory – 38 years after making his debut at the Crucible.
Jason Francis, chairman of the ROKiT World Seniors Snooker Tour, said it was an ‘emotional’ final at the Crucible.
He said: “It was a fantastic event. I can’t believe how many people in Sheffield came to support it.
“I’ve done more than 200 shows and I always introduce Jimmy White as somebody who has never won at the Crucible so it was very emotional to see him win.”
Mr Francis said more than 5,000 spectators took in the action at the Crucible over the four days and Sheffield was once again broadcast across the country and around the world, thanks to TV and internet streaming services.
He said he hoped to hold the tournament on the same week in August 2020.