This is who was in the luxury helicopter which landed on a Sheffield playing field today

Police have revealed who was in the luxury helicopter which landed on a Sheffield playing field today.

The chopper – which took off from Hallam Cricket Club – was carrying HRH Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester.

Prince Richard – who is the Queen’s cousin and 26th in line to the throne – was in Sheffield to attend a soil science conference at the University and also took the time to visit the exhibition of Leonardo Da Vinci drawings at the Millennium Gallery.

Officers from the Broomhall and Upperthorpe policing teams revealed earlier on Facebook they assisted in ensuring his safe departure after his visit.

The helicopter taking off from Hallam Cricket Club.