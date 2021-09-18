This is who Sheffield celeb Dan Walker will be dancing with on Strictly Come Dancing this year
Sheffield celebrity Dan Walker’s partner for Strictly Come Dancing was revealed tonight on the programme’s launch.
Former Football Focus presenter Dan, who settled in the city after studying journalism here, appeared on the programme’s pre-recorded launch show in a stylish black tuxedo, with a salute to mark his entry to the studio for the first time.
He was paired with Nadiya Bychkova, and was introduced to her at Wembley Stadium.
Meeting her there, he asked her if she was disappointed – she said she was really pleased and he seemed like a lovely man.
Dan asked her what she thought he would have to work on. Nadiya told him: “Just enjoy your time, as its going to be full on.”
She said he had long legs and was tall and would be great for ballroom.
Dan told viewers: “I did want to be a footballer, until about the age of 14, I realised I wasn’t going to be good enough.
“I’ve danced to the BBC news theme live on air before – I must say it was not worthy of the strictly ballroom.
“I’m tall and awkard I’m 6ft 6ins tall with with long arms and legs.The whole strictly sequinned, tantastic thing is a million miles from my usual area.
Dan’s dance partner on the show, Ukrainian born-Nadiya, is a two-time World Champion and European Champion in Ballroom and Latin ‘10’ Dance.
Dan settled in Sheffield after spending time as a student in the city, where he met his wife.
He revealed that he would be taking part in this year’s Strictly during a segment on his breakfast show earlier this month
He said: “I am definitely excited, a little bit worried, mostly terrified and a small part of me is considering going into hiding! My kids have only ever asked me to go on two shows… Saturday Mash-Up and Strictly. I did Saturday Mash-Up this summer so… it’s time to embrace the sequins.”
Dan has been a presenter on the BBC Breakfast show since 2016, replacing Bill Turnbull. He currently co-presents the programme from Monday to Wednesday with Louise Minchin.
Although originally from Crawley in Sussex, he moved to Sheffield for university aged 18, completing an undergraduate degree in history and a masters degree in journalism.