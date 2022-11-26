This is where you can pick up a real Christmas tree in Sheffield as the festive season gets underway

For some, it is far too early to even consider making preparations for Christmas; however, others are counting down the days until December 25.

If you fall into the latter camp, we’ve got you covered with a list of places in Sheffield where you can pick up a real Christmas tree.

The information is correct at the time of publication on Saturday, November 26, and please email [email protected] if you would like your business to be added to the list.

Christmas Trees sales at Longshaw.

The National Trust’s Longshaw Estate

Where: Near Fox House, Grindleford, S11 7TZ, Peak District National Park S11 7TZ

What: Visitors can head to the National Trust Longshaw Estate on the edge of the Peak District to pick up a real Christmas tree this year. The funds raised helps the team to create homes for wildlife and look after the landscapes and woodlands within the estate.

The trees they have available include Norway Spruce, Fraser Firs, Lodgepole Pine and Nordmann Firs. All these trees are premium grade non–drop in all sizes from 2ft to 14 ft. The Norway Spruce are rooted so can be dug up and potted. Prices of the trees vary.

When: Join Ranger Mark Bull and his team in the grounds of the Moorland Discovery Centre from today (Saturday, November 26, 2022) 9:30am – 4pm.

More information: Visit the National Trust website here, call 01433631757 or email [email protected] for further details.

Just Natural

Where: 209 Crookes, Crookes, Sheffield, S10 1TE

What: Just Natural says it is selling ‘the finest Christmas trees at competitive prices, available in all different shape and size’. They say they have ‘plenty of trees in stock’ which will be there for the next few weeks. Christmas wreathes are also available while stocks last.

When: Trees are available to buy now at Just Natural, which is open seven days a week, with the following hours: 9am – 5.30pm, Monday – Friday; 9am – 7.30pm on Saturdays and 9am until 6pm on Sundays

More information: Visit Just Natural’s Facebook page here or call them on 0114 266 6142 for further details.

Dore Moor Garden Centre

Where: Hathersage Rd, Sheffield S17 3DQ

What: This family-owned business has an extensive range of trees in stock, including Nordmann and Fraser Firs, and Norway and Potted Blue spruces. There is something for everyone, with smaller trees at just two foot, ranging all the way up to ones of eight foot. Prices range from £24.99 to £59.99.

When: The garden centre is closed on Mondays but is open Tuesday to Saturday, 9.30am to 4.30pm. It is also open on Sundays from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

More information: Visit the Dore Moor Garden Centre website to find out more.

The Sheffield Christmas Tree Company

Where: Hilltop, Cow Gap Lane, Stannington, Sheffield S6 6GW

What: The Sheffield Christmas Tree Company offers thousands of authentic trees including Blue Spruce, Fraser Fir and Norway Spruce, with sizes ranging from two foot to six foot.

Trees are available for collection or delivery and you can enjoy refreshments on site. It also has a large car park.

When: The Sheffield Christmas Tree Company is open everyday from now until Christmas Eve, between 9am and 4pm. There is no need to book. They have thousands of available trees but recommend coming to the farm ‘nice and early’ to reserve your tree.

More information: Visit The Sheffield Christmas Tree Company website to find out more.

Grow Me Trees Sheffield Christmas Tree Farm

Where: Whitelow Lane, Dore, Sheffield, S17 3AG

What: The pick-your-own Christmas Tree farm currently has thousands of Nordmann Fir trees ready to cut, with prices ranging from £20 to £50

When:Open now with the following opening hours: 10am – 4pm Friday – Sunday; 10am – 2pm Monday to Wednesday and closed on Thursdays

Homebase

Where: Sheffield Chesterfield Road, Chesterfield Road, Meersbrook, Sheffield, S8 0RW and Drakehouse Retail Park, 12, Drake House Way, Waterthorpe, Sheffield S20 7JJ

What: Homebase’s real Christmas trees will be available in-store and for click and collect from Monday, November 28, 2022. A spokesperson for Homebase said: “Whether you prefer a classic Norway Spruce, a family-friendly Fir or a beautiful Blue Spruce, Homebase’s real Christmas trees are all grown here in the UK in peat-free soil and include a wide array of sizes, so you can find the perfect fit for your space. From dainty 1.5ft spruces to majestic 9ft specimens, let the magic of a real tree fill your home with festive spirit this Christmas.”

When: Their trees will be available from Monday, November 28, 2022. The Homebase store at Drakehouse Retail Park is open 9am – 7pm Monday to Friday; 9am – 6pm on Saturdays and 10am – 4pm on Sundays. Opening hours at Homebase’s Chesterfield Road store are: 9am – 6pm Monday to Saturday and 10am – 4pm on Sundays

