This is when you can see South Yorkshire firefighters in a charity boxing match with police officers

Police officers and firefighters are preparing to go head to head in a boxing match to raise funds for charity.

The match has been organised by Constable Darren McKenna, Sergeant Ben Hall and qualified teacher and police driver trainer Steve Dakin.

The novice male and female fighters who are taking part are hoping to raise as much money as possible for the Cash for Kids charity.

The event has been funded by the South Yorkshire Police senior command team as part of the force’s health and well being program.

Steve said: We are training numerous times a week at our bespoke boxing gym in Ecclesfield. Our gym consists of full size ring, punch bags and speed balls.

“All boxers have not fought previously and Ben is now working hard and putting on regular training events with them in preparation for their big night.

“All the boxers are committed to the hard regime Ben puts them through and at the same time, although nervous, they are very excited to climb into the ring and enjoy the occasion.

“We hope to have a minimum of nine bouts on the evening. Our counter parts at the fire service are in addition working hard towards this event and we meet on a regular basis to discuss the planning.”

The match takes place on Friday, May 17 at 6pm at the South Yorkshire Police Sports and Social Club, Niagara Road, Hillsborough. All proceeds raised will go to charity. Tickets may be available via the club.