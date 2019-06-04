This is what you need to know about the D-Day flypast over Sheffield

A Lancaster bomber is set to soar through the skies above the city on Saturday, June 15, during a special day of commemorations to help mark 75 years since D-Day.

A Lancaster bomber is due to take part in a flypast over Sheffield, marking the 75th anniversary of the Normandy campaign (pic:Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

A number of Star readers have now taken to Facebook to express their excitement at the prospect of witnessing the flypast.

Lesley Dalby said: “Seen this fly over Chapel Hill in Lincolnshire many times. What an amazing aircraft.

“Was also privileged to see it and the one from Canada fly together a few years back too.

“What it must have been like seeing dozens of these fly together but have been one heck of a sight and noise. Breathtaking.”

US troops board boats on the English coast ahead of the Normandy landings (pic: Keystone/Getty Images).

Rebecca Swift added that the event “looks fab for the kids.”

Ian Webster said he “can't wait to see it.”

Another reader simply described the event as “brilliant.”

Thousands of people are expected to attend a ceremony at Norfolk Heritage Park that day, including around 20 veterans from Sheffield and further afield.

The bomber is due to arrive at 1.32pm that afternoon and make three passes, though the exact timing is dependent on weather conditions.

Veterans are expected to get there from around 11.15am and the band is set to strike up at midday, before dignitaries begin arriving from about 12.15pm.

The memorial service is expected to get underway at around 12.40pm and to conclude once the bomber has completed its three passes.

The ceremony is due to take place at the top end of the park, near the Guildford Avenue entrance, and people are asked to walk or travel by public transport where possible as parking restrictions will be in place.

Veterans, their families and other guests will then head off to the University of Sheffield’s Firth Court building for a private reception.