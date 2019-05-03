This is what Sheffield drivers say is the worst thing about driving in the city...

Potholes top Sheffield road user’s list of bug bears, ahead of the likes of fast drivers, slow drivers, and lack of signposting – according to new research. On average, drivers in Sheffield report encountering a whopping eight potholes per trip Just 37% of drivers in Sheffield know how to check their tyres for signs of damage, with the average motorist spending £225 per year on vehicle repairs, totalling £4.09 billion* across the nation each year Nine-tenths (90%) of drivers in Sheffield wish councils would do more about potholes and almost half (45%) would be willing to pay more in taxes or tolls for pothole-free roads Six in ten motorists in Sheffield (60%) report their cars have been damaged by potholes, with three in ten (30%) claiming they have experienced tyre damage and one in five (18%) have faced suspension damage.

Simon Henrick at Green Flag said: “The problem of potholes on UK roads means there is an increased risk of car damage. With this in mind, it is important to stay safe when driving and to regularly check your vehicle and tyres for damage.

“Our research found that only a third of drivers know how to check their tyres for damage, and only 49 per cent know how to change a tyre, so Green Flag is doing all we can to ensure drivers know how to carry out basic safety checks before a journey and carry out simple maintenance to their vehicles.”