This is the adorable Sheffield tot that inspired ‘Poppy’s Warriors’ to take on Theo’s Obstacle 5K

'Poppy's Warriors' are just one team of local supporters taking on Theo's Obstacle 5K this summer

Excitement and anticipation gave way to shock and horror as the South Yorkshire couple were told that their growing baby had exomphalos major - a condition which meant her liver was on the outside of her body. The condition affects one in 5,000 babies born in the UK.

Zoe recalls: “We were shocked and upset, the scans and appointments in the weeks that followed prepared us for the worst.”

Baby Poppy entered the world six months later.

Steven says: “We were wondering whether she would make it through the day. She did – and is still fighting on eight months later.”

Poppy spent six weeks on the Neonatal Surgical Unit at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, and the appointments continued weekly as the surgeons continued the process of changing the bandages which were pushing her liver back into her body.

Poppy also contracted bronchiolitis, meaning that she had spent 12 weeks at Sheffield Children’s Hospital by the time she was five months old.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zoe, of Mexborough, adds: “The care at Sheffield Children’s Hospital has been fantastic. The operations that the surgical team have performed are just out of this world. We can’t thank the staff who have cared for Poppy enough, from her consultants and doctors to the nurses who looked after her every day.”

Poppy’s health is now remarkably strong, and her development is progressing well. And to celebrate her progress, a team of six ‘Poppy’s Warriors’ will take on on Theo’s Obstacle 5K this summer, to raise funds for the hospital that saved the little girl’s life.

So far, Poppy’s Warriors have raised £650 for The Children’s Hospital Charity, which will be split between the Neonatal Surgical Unit and Theatres team at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Steven says: “We can’t wait for the obstacles! It feels great to be giving something back to the people who have given us so much. It won’t be the end of our fundraising to help those that had such an impact on Poppy’s life.”