This is one of Tinder's 30 most right-swiped people in Britain - and she says her best ever date was in Sheffield

Meet one of the 30 most right-swiped Tinder users in Britain – who enjoyed her best ever date in Sheffield.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 06 September, 2019, 12:55

Cardiff bartender Chloe has been unveiled as one of the dating app’s 30 most popular users in the UK – receiving more right swipes than thousands of the service’s other users.

And the 18-year-old has revealed her dating secrets – including the fact that one of her best ever was in Sheffield.

Asked her best date ever, she said: “I travelled to Sheffield to see a guy.

Tinder user Chloe enjoyed her best date in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
This is how much sex Sheffield people should be havingÂ each week, according to newÂ survey

“We went for drinks and food, and I ended up staying the night. We’ve been speaking ever since.”

She says she people who post topless mirror selfies will get swiped left though.

She said: “I include photos of me at festivals or on holiday so people are interested enough to flick through.

And when asked what makes her swipe left to reject a date, she said: “Topless mirror selfies. No thanks.”

The dating app has revealed its most popular users across the UK after teaming up with Cosmopolitan magazine.

They are all aged between 19-34 and come from all over the UK, including Belfast, Devon and Leeds.