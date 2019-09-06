This is one of Tinder's 30 most right-swiped people in Britain - and she says her best ever date was in Sheffield
Meet one of the 30 most right-swiped Tinder users in Britain – who enjoyed her best ever date in Sheffield.
Cardiff bartender Chloe has been unveiled as one of the dating app’s 30 most popular users in the UK – receiving more right swipes than thousands of the service’s other users.
And the 18-year-old has revealed her dating secrets – including the fact that one of her best ever was in Sheffield.
Asked her best date ever, she said: “I travelled to Sheffield to see a guy.
Read More
“We went for drinks and food, and I ended up staying the night. We’ve been speaking ever since.”
She says she people who post topless mirror selfies will get swiped left though.
She said: “I include photos of me at festivals or on holiday so people are interested enough to flick through.
And when asked what makes her swipe left to reject a date, she said: “Topless mirror selfies. No thanks.”
The dating app has revealed its most popular users across the UK after teaming up with Cosmopolitan magazine.
They are all aged between 19-34 and come from all over the UK, including Belfast, Devon and Leeds.