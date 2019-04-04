This is is what passengers think about changes to bus fares in Sheffield  

Changes to bus fares have sparked debate among Star readers.

Many bus passengers will soon see the cost of their tickets rise again – but those paying by mobile will benefit from a fares freeze.

First South Yorkshire has announced some prices will go up from Sunday, April 14, for customers paying as they board the bus.

But the operator said it was rewarding those who pay by mobile – thus reducing the amount of time spent boarding – by freezing their fares, which are already lower than for paper tickets.

A number of Star readers have now taken to Facebook to make their feelings known on the move.

Olive Woolf said: “Public transport used to be cheaper than running a car, not anymore.”

David Barraclough added: “Pity they can’t get buses to you on time or there at all but yet we’ve got to pay more for using their buses.

“I think First needs to take a step back and look at what is more important.”

But Steven Hooper pointed out that while “prices are going up” he added: “If you download the First app you can get cheaper tickets.”

Vicky Gowthorpe posted: “I have a card, which I load up for the month, so it doesn't bother me.

“They have a point when someone gets on and spends ages fumbling for change.”

For customers buying tickets from the driver, using cash or contactless payment, the cost of a FirstDay pass for Doncaster or Rotherham will rise by 20p to £4.70. But the cost of an equivalent mobile ticket will remain at £4 – representing a saving of 70p.

A FirstDay pass for Sheffield will still cost £4.40 when purchased on board – which is 40p more than if bought via mobile.

The operator said speeding up boarding times, which account for 30 per cent of the time its buses spend on the roads, was a big part of the firm’s strategy to combat congestion.

It said that is why it is encouraging more passengers to buy their tickets using their mobile phones.